North Island Miniature Horse Champs by dide
On the weekend we met up with a friend at the North Island Miniature Horse Championships. It was interesting to see all the preparation and care that the owners put into their charges to get to this level of competition.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Dianne

Dawn ace
A lovely and interesting shot
March 27th, 2023  
