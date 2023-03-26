Sign up
Photo 3374
North Island Miniature Horse Champs
On the weekend we met up with a friend at the North Island Miniature Horse Championships. It was interesting to see all the preparation and care that the owners put into their charges to get to this level of competition.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Dawn
ace
A lovely and interesting shot
March 27th, 2023
