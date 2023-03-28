Sign up
Photo 3376
The Big Smoke
From the Omana Regional Park, you can see right back across the harbour to Auckland Central. I love how tiny the sky tower looks against the big sky.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th March 2023 6:39pm
Tags
city
,
auckland
,
sky-tower
,
omana-regional-park
Peter
ace
Stunning skyline beautifully captured Dianne, Fav:)
March 28th, 2023
