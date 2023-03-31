Sign up
Photo 3379
Wood pigeon
It's that time of the year...the guava are ripe, so the kereru have arrived to eat them. There were three of them sitting in the loquat tree the other day, just waiting for me to move so they could fill up on guava.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
Tags
orchard
,
wood-pigeon
,
kereru
Brigette
ace
wonderful shot! they are funny when they eat too many ripe berries!!!
March 31st, 2023
julia
ace
Great shot..
March 31st, 2023
