Wood pigeon by dide
Photo 3379

Wood pigeon

It's that time of the year...the guava are ripe, so the kereru have arrived to eat them. There were three of them sitting in the loquat tree the other day, just waiting for me to move so they could fill up on guava.
31st March 2023

Dianne

@dide



Brigette ace
wonderful shot! they are funny when they eat too many ripe berries!!!
March 31st, 2023  
julia ace
Great shot..
March 31st, 2023  
