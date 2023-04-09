Previous
Fairy doors by dide
Photo 3388

Fairy doors

Near where we are camping is a lovely bush walk with cute little fairy doors. The Easter bunny found it a very handy spot to hide the eggs.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Maggiemae ace
How adorable! Wouldn't the children just love it!
April 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
This is soooo cute, the children must have had such a good time
April 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! so cute!
April 9th, 2023  
