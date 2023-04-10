Sign up
Photo 3389
The Easter egg hunt
While camping at Easter, we had an Easter egg hunt. I was playing with the settings on the Lumix camera and quite liked the nice softness this setting produces, and the way the bush framed my niece, her husband and my little great-niece.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
9th April 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easter
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
