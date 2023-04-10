Previous
The Easter egg hunt by dide
Photo 3389

The Easter egg hunt

While camping at Easter, we had an Easter egg hunt. I was playing with the settings on the Lumix camera and quite liked the nice softness this setting produces, and the way the bush framed my niece, her husband and my little great-niece.
