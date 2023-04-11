Previous
Rain! by dide
Rain!

We came home from Easter camping yesterday and were going to go to another Regional Park today. The weather forecast was for rain and thunder storms, so we decided to stay home. Most of the day was fine, but just before dark, the rain came in.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
Maggiemae ace
Rain - same as here in the South. All those campers will be going home!
April 11th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Nice and mysterious.
April 11th, 2023  
