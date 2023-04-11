Sign up
Photo 3390
Rain!
We came home from Easter camping yesterday and were going to go to another Regional Park today. The weather forecast was for rain and thunder storms, so we decided to stay home. Most of the day was fine, but just before dark, the rain came in.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3390
photos
182
followers
123
following
928% complete
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
11th April 2023 6:06pm
Tags
tree
,
home
,
rain
,
rural
,
farm
,
macrocarpa
Maggiemae
ace
Rain - same as here in the South. All those campers will be going home!
April 11th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Nice and mysterious.
April 11th, 2023
