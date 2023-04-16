Previous
Ambury Farm by dide
Ambury Farm

I have been camping at Ambury Regional Park for the weekend with my sister, niece and great-niece. Rudy came to stay one night and loved seeing all the animals. Horses seem so big when you are only little.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Dianne

@dide
