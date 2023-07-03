Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3473
Soup for lunch
More cold wind and very squally showers today. I decided to make bread and soup. The bread smelled delicious (I cannot eat this sort). The soup was really yummy and full of vegetables. I made two loaves and gave one away - a nice gift on a cold day.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3473
photos
180
followers
121
following
951% complete
View this month »
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd July 2023 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
winter
,
soup
,
bread
Maggiemae
ace
This would be exactly what I want to eat! Love the look of the bread and the soup looks so flavoursome!
July 3rd, 2023
winghong_ho
I like simple food just like this.
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close