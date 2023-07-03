Soup for lunch

Previous
More cold wind and very squally showers today. I decided to make bread and soup. The bread smelled delicious (I cannot eat this sort). The soup was really yummy and full of vegetables. I made two loaves and gave one away - a nice gift on a cold day.
3rd July 2023

Maggiemae ace
This would be exactly what I want to eat! Love the look of the bread and the soup looks so flavoursome!
July 3rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
I like simple food just like this.
July 3rd, 2023  
