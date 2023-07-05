Previous
Open the Gate/s! by dide
Open the Gate/s!

We had a lovely afternoon over at the neighbour's old sheds taking pics of my great-niece. She was a very sweet obliging model!
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Brian ace
Cute. Love your composition
July 5th, 2023  
Peter ace
Well captured tones, textures and fine detail Dianne, plus of course a happy smiley face:)
July 5th, 2023  
Polly
What a cutie. Great composition
July 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely candid
July 5th, 2023  
