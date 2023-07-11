Sign up
Previous
Photo 3481
Sea foam
Another image from the local beach. These horses were cooling down after galloping training. They didn't mind the deep foam.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
4
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th July 2023 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
horse
,
training
,
foam
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
July 11th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, that's a fabulous shot!
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cool
July 11th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I can't believe the wonderful foam that you were able to see! fav
July 11th, 2023
