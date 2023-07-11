Previous
Sea foam by dide
Photo 3481

Sea foam

Another image from the local beach. These horses were cooling down after galloping training. They didn't mind the deep foam.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
July 11th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, that's a fabulous shot!
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cool
July 11th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I can't believe the wonderful foam that you were able to see! fav
July 11th, 2023  
