My Mondays by dide
My Mondays

On a Monday I get to hang out with this sweet little dude. He’s such a happy wee guy and is now on the move. He rolls and commando crawls pretty quickly. I’m looking forward to having some better weather so we can get outside more often.
14th August 2023

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
Diana ace
Lovely shot of thus cutie, what pleasure he must bring you.
August 14th, 2023  
