Photo 3529
I was out feeding the hens with both our grandsons this morning and I loved the way Quinn was just watching the action.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th August 2023 9:17am
rural
farm
grandson
