Previous
Photo 3530
Reflections
An interesting shop window where the join in the glass allows a part reflection. The other half gives a direct view into the shop window dressing.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
reflections
,
city
,
auckland
Diana
ace
I love this, such a fabulous setting and great reflections.
August 29th, 2023
