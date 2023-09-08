Previous
Morning by dide
Morning

Early on Sunday I went for a wander around Ambury Regional Park. It is a very busy farm park in the middle of a residential area. It was nice to be there without lots of people - just a few early cyclists and runners.
8th September 2023

Dianne

@dide
September 8th, 2023  
