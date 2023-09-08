Sign up
Photo 3540
Morning
Early on Sunday I went for a wander around Ambury Regional Park. It is a very busy farm park in the middle of a residential area. It was nice to be there without lots of people - just a few early cyclists and runners.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3540
photos
174
followers
121
following
969% complete
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd September 2023 6:28am
Tags
bird
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
ambury-regional-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2023
