Photo 3553
Experimenting
I was just playing around with in camera double exposures at the beach the other day. The first one was of the sand, followed by the general beach view.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
sand
double-exposure
waihi-beach
Babs
ace
Oh I love this one, very arty and gorgeous colours fav
September 21st, 2023
