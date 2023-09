Ag Day

Today at school, it was Agricultural Day. There were lambs, calves, chickens and a couple of rabbits. These two lambs were having a head butting competition! It is lovely to see the kids with their animals, but as a staff member, I cannot share their pics on social media unless I have the permission from the parents. We were extremely lucky with the weather - a little showery, but after we had finished, it really pelted down.