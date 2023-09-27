Sign up
Previous
Photo 3559
Connor or Colin?
Either way, the two horses at Ambury are such gentle giants and love to be fed hand picked grass. No other food is allowed to be given to them as they become bolshie. My little niece just loves to feed them.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
3559
photos
172
followers
120
following
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th September 2023 4:20pm
Tags
horse
,
farm
,
niece
,
rural.
,
ambury-regional-park
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous image!
September 27th, 2023
Peter
ace
Charming image Dianne beautifully captured Dianne:)
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A delightful image they look like draught horses
September 27th, 2023
