My new hen by dide
Photo 3567

My new hen

I had a birthday a couple of weeks ago and was given this lovely glass hen from @julzmaioro She sits on the windowsill (the hen, not Julz) and looks very good against the light.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
@julzmaioro - here's the new hen sitting on a post catching some sun.
October 5th, 2023  
julia ace
Ha pleased you clarified that it's not me sitting on your window sill.. She's a cute chicken..
October 5th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely :-)
October 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
She's gorgeous, what a beautiful gift.
October 5th, 2023  
