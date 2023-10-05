Sign up
Previous
Photo 3567
My new hen
I had a birthday a couple of weeks ago and was given this lovely glass hen from
@julzmaioro
She sits on the windowsill (the hen, not Julz) and looks very good against the light.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3567
photos
171
followers
119
following
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
Tags
glass
,
chicken
,
hen
Dianne
@julzmaioro
- here's the new hen sitting on a post catching some sun.
October 5th, 2023
julia
ace
Ha pleased you clarified that it's not me sitting on your window sill.. She's a cute chicken..
October 5th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely :-)
October 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
She's gorgeous, what a beautiful gift.
October 5th, 2023
