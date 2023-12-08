Previous
It's nearly Christmas by dide
It's nearly Christmas

Some of the 'NZ Christmas trees' (pohutukawa) are beginning to flower. They are such lovely bright flowers and the bees are very happy.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
