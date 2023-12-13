Sign up
Photo 3636
Waiata practice
We had end of year prize giving and the kapa haha group (Māori song and dance) were putting on items. We were rehearsing in the classroom before the children went on stage.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th December 2023 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
guitar
,
dance
,
school
,
songs
,
waiata
