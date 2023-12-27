Previous
Feeding the hens by dide
Photo 3650

Feeding the hens

Ida is as helping feed the hens and gather the eggs today. Not much seems to worry her.
27th December 2023

Dianne

@dide
Dawn ace
So delightful
December 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 27th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
December 27th, 2023  
