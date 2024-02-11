Punakaiki

After we left Greymouth today, we stopped off at the famous pancake rocks at Punakaiki. It was a perfect day to see the blowhole working and hear the booming as the rough sea hit the rocks and moved into the crevices. There were quite a few people (us included) who got rather soaked as the wind whipped the water back across the walkway. We were speaking to a local (university age) and she said that it has been the best display she has ever seen. We have started travelling back towards Nelson and are about 50 km south-west of the city, staying at a golf course called Golden Downs. It is so peaceful, $10 per night and only one other van is here.