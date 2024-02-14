Sign up
Photo 3699
Ōtaki Beach
We are back in the North Island after a very windy (but not rough) ferry crossing. Tonight we watched a pretty sunset at Ōtaki Beach where we are staying.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Dianne
@dide
10
1
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
14th February 2024 8:22pm
Tags
beach
,
Ōtaki-beach
,
ōtaki
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I totally LOVE this capture
February 14th, 2024
