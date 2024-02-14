Previous
Ōtaki Beach by dide
Photo 3699

Ōtaki Beach

We are back in the North Island after a very windy (but not rough) ferry crossing. Tonight we watched a pretty sunset at Ōtaki Beach where we are staying.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I totally LOVE this capture
February 14th, 2024  
