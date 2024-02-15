Mangaweka

Travelling north today, we stopped at the tiny township of Mangaweka. The main highway used to pass through the main centre, but now passes about 200 metres to the east of the street. The Main Street is being turned into an historical area, but I think it might be a long slow process... Mangaweka town came into existence to build and service the main trunk railway line. Nowdays, there is a population of 200. There is a garage and coffee shop but not much else... I loved the old buildings and have heaps more images which I may share sometime. Anyway, it appears that the colour yellow is a bit of a favourite.

We are nearly home from our trip and are tonight at the southern end of Lake Karapiro, at Horahora Landing. A very nice freedom camping spot.