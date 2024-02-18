Sign up
Photo 3703
Yellow enough?
The March set subject for camera club is 'yellow'. I would like to do something abstract, so I am experimenting. This in camera multi-exposure is one attempt. Hopefully it will include enough of the colour yellow.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
4
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3703
photos
166
followers
117
following
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
Tags
yellow
,
float
,
buoy
,
multiexposure
Diana
ace
I love the shapes and colours.
February 18th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such an unusual image!
February 18th, 2024
Carole G
ace
I’d say it’s yellow enough. It’s very abstract
February 18th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful
February 18th, 2024
