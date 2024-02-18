Previous
Yellow enough?

The March set subject for camera club is 'yellow'. I would like to do something abstract, so I am experimenting. This in camera multi-exposure is one attempt. Hopefully it will include enough of the colour yellow.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Dianne

Diana ace
I love the shapes and colours.
February 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such an unusual image!
February 18th, 2024  
Carole G ace
I’d say it’s yellow enough. It’s very abstract
February 18th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful
February 18th, 2024  
