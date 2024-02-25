Previous
Last night we had dinner with friends and their daughter competes with miniature horse and carriages. Today I went to the Papatoetoe Pony Club grounds to watch the competition. What a fabulous place. Years ago, this pony club had land near the Auckland International Airport. When it was sold, they had enough money to buy 50 acres at Brookby, then a few years later the club bought another 50 acres. There are lots of trees and the land is used as a working farm to keep the grass from getting too long.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Such a perfect capture, I love the hooves of the horses totally in sync!
February 25th, 2024  
