Previous
Go! by dide
Photo 3711

Go!

Agility racing. The dogs I saw competing on the weekend were all excited and rearing to go. This one had a clear round and seemed like it might have had a quick time too. I loved that they lowered the jumps for the little short legged breeds.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous action shot and great timing.
February 26th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Great capture :)
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise