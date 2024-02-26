Sign up
Photo 3711
Agility racing. The dogs I saw competing on the weekend were all excited and rearing to go. This one had a clear round and seemed like it might have had a quick time too. I loved that they lowered the jumps for the little short legged breeds.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
11
2
2
365
Canon EOS 6D
25th February 2024 11:12am
Tags
dog
,
jump
,
agility
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous action shot and great timing.
February 26th, 2024
Denise Wood
Great capture :)
February 26th, 2024
