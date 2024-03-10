Previous
The harvest by dide
The harvest

Long hours for the harvesting team tonight as they harvest the maize on our place. It is so good to see that it can be taken and made into silage, as last year it was too wet. Eventually it was harvested as grain, just before winter arrived.
Good capture
March 10th, 2024  
