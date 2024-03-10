Sign up
Photo 3724
The harvest
Long hours for the harvesting team tonight as they harvest the maize on our place. It is so good to see that it can be taken and made into silage, as last year it was too wet. Eventually it was harvested as grain, just before winter arrived.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th March 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
harvest
,
maize
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 10th, 2024
