Serene

Jodi, Quinn and I are staying at Ambury Park. Today we had a nice walk to show Quinn the farm animals. Of course his fav were the chickens… we could have stayed home and shown him our ones! Late in the day we had a bike ride to the old Mangere Bridge, then this spectacular sunset to end the day. This was some random stranger out enjoying the sunset too, so I made the most of his silhouette!