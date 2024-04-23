Gone!

This is not my image, but it is a record of what happened today. The Karioitahi Surf Club building is well past its use by date (50 years old) and needs to be replaced. Millions of dollars have been raised, and at last the old building is coming down, ready to begin the new build. Chook was in the surf club for many years and between his brother and father, they did all the brick and block work for this building, so it was with mixed feelings seeing this work being demolished. Karioitahi is a very busy, dangerous surf beach. The lifeguards all travel to go on patrol, so need a good building suited for purpose to be able to keep swimmers safe and be able to stay on site on weekends.