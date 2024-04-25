Previous
ANZAC Day by dide
ANZAC Day

While we were camping at Ambury, we saw the war planes fly over. They were on their way around the district to be part of the Anzac Day commemorations.
25th April 2024

Dianne

Maggiemae ace
Oh, you did well capturing this - we watched at the exact time expected and ...nothing!
April 25th, 2024  
