Previous
Photo 3770
ANZAC Day
While we were camping at Ambury, we saw the war planes fly over. They were on their way around the district to be part of the Anzac Day commemorations.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
planes
,
anzac
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, you did well capturing this - we watched at the exact time expected and ...nothing!
April 25th, 2024
