Mother's Day

I have had the best weekend ever. Yesterday, I caught up with one lot of the family and took our grandson to hockey to see his uncle. Today, one of the boys had organised a bike ride for the rest of the family. It meant that over the weekend I saw everyone and had a family bike ride on a lovely autumn day. We finished up having coffee and morning tea at a cafe, before riding home again. Later in the day, we went down to watch some yacht racing, meaning that Chook and I had ridden about 32 kms.