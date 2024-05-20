Sign up
Previous
Photo 3795
Secure?
I loved the shape of these door handles, but unlike the sign says, I don't consider it that secure. Nothing a pair of heavy bolt cutters wouldn't fix I would say.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3795
photos
165
followers
120
following
1039% complete
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
19th May 2024 3:55pm
Tags
chain
,
security
,
padlock
,
doorhandles
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! great shot , but secure ?
May 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
They sure are fabulous, beautiful capture and reflections.
May 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured. I agree about the security.
May 20th, 2024
