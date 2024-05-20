Previous
Secure? by dide
Photo 3795

Secure?

I loved the shape of these door handles, but unlike the sign says, I don't consider it that secure. Nothing a pair of heavy bolt cutters wouldn't fix I would say.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! great shot , but secure ?
May 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
They sure are fabulous, beautiful capture and reflections.
May 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured. I agree about the security.
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise