Photo 3810
Best Mates
On Tuesdays, I look after two grandchildren (3 and 1 year olds). Ida just loves their dog Toto and Toto is very placid with her. You can see the close interaction here. Toto is a labradoodle and a great pet.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Dianne
15
2
2
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
4th June 2024 12:04pm
Tags
dog
,
granddaughter
,
labradoodle
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So sweet, how lovely.
June 4th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a sweet scene. Labradoodles are popular here as well.
June 4th, 2024
