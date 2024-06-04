Previous
Best Mates by dide
Best Mates

On Tuesdays, I look after two grandchildren (3 and 1 year olds). Ida just loves their dog Toto and Toto is very placid with her. You can see the close interaction here. Toto is a labradoodle and a great pet.
Dianne

Delwyn Barnett ace
So sweet, how lovely.
June 4th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a sweet scene. Labradoodles are popular here as well.
June 4th, 2024  
