Previous
Photo 3811
The railway house
Near the old Waihi Railway Station are some lovely original railway houses and cottages. When we were there last (a couple of months ago), it was after heavy rain, so there were some good reflections to be had.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3811
photos
164
followers
119
following
3811
Views
5
365
Canon EOS 6D
12th April 2024 5:20pm
Tags
house
,
cottage
,
waihi
,
railway-house
