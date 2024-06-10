Previous
The little farmer by dide
Photo 3816

The little farmer

When you are so little the grass and turnips are almost taller than you. Quinn loves to be outside on the farm and has a grin from ear to ear when he's out helping his dad.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
So cute
Great perspective too! I suspect those cows are also somewhat taller than him 🤭
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise