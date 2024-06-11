Previous
47 years ago by dide
We were lucky to have a nice day for our mid-winter wedding. My eldest sister made my dress and my youngest sister was bridesmaid. We will go out to celebrate some other time as we are both a bit under the weather with colds.
Dianne

julia ace
Who are those two youngun's.. Happy Anniversary..
June 11th, 2024  
