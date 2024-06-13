Sign up
Previous
Photo 3819
The Beach
Taken a month or so ago when I was staying overnight at Awhitu. I just love that the low sun makes it hard to figure out the scale.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3819
photos
165
followers
119
following
1046% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th May 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
shells
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 13th, 2024
Wylie
ace
It does but given what looks like pebbles in the sand I’m guessing a close up?
June 13th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@pusspup
exactly!
June 13th, 2024
