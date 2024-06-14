Previous
What a Day! by dide
What a Day!

Today we had a team of 12 specialist tree planters come and plant 0.9 of a hectare near the stream. It was strange not planting ourselves, but we were well occupied organising their lunch etc. They planted around 4,000 trees and for us to have done this, it would have taken many weekends over the winter. Their motto 'Trees for the land, the birds and the people.' The weather was pretty wet at times and the stream pretty flooded, resulting in a couple of them having a bit of a dip! They were a hard working, cheerful bunch. We have about 400 trees to plant on another small area, but won't take on any more large areas until 2025.
Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Babs ace
Wow 4000 trees what an achievement. They earned their lunch
June 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
What a story and achievement! Love the collage.
June 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Nature at its best, such an amazing amount of trees! A fabulous collage and wonderful story.
June 14th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Is this on public or private property? Even so, a great organisation including the scones and sausage rolls!
June 14th, 2024  
