What a Day!

Today we had a team of 12 specialist tree planters come and plant 0.9 of a hectare near the stream. It was strange not planting ourselves, but we were well occupied organising their lunch etc. They planted around 4,000 trees and for us to have done this, it would have taken many weekends over the winter. Their motto 'Trees for the land, the birds and the people.' The weather was pretty wet at times and the stream pretty flooded, resulting in a couple of them having a bit of a dip! They were a hard working, cheerful bunch. We have about 400 trees to plant on another small area, but won't take on any more large areas until 2025.