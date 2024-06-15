Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3821
Teamwork
Today was a nice midwinter day for little Quinn to be out helping his mum and dad. He loves to be in on the action, shifting fences and feeding silage.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3821
photos
165
followers
119
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th June 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
Diana
ace
A wonderful story telling image, born to be a farmer :-)
June 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close