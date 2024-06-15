Previous
Teamwork by dide
Teamwork

Today was a nice midwinter day for little Quinn to be out helping his mum and dad. He loves to be in on the action, shifting fences and feeding silage.
Dianne

Diana ace
A wonderful story telling image, born to be a farmer :-)
June 15th, 2024  
