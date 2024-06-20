Previous
For the record by dide
For the record

An overview of the gully that was planted last Friday. It will be interesting to take an image in a few years to note the difference.
Diana ace
that sure must have been quite a tricky job, lovely capture and scene.
June 20th, 2024  
