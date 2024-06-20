Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3826
For the record
An overview of the gully that was planted last Friday. It will be interesting to take an image in a few years to note the difference.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3826
photos
165
followers
119
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
14th June 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
planting
,
riparian
,
riparian-planting
Diana
ace
that sure must have been quite a tricky job, lovely capture and scene.
June 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close