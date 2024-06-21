Previous
False alarm by dide
Photo 3827

False alarm

Last night, I had a late haircut. While getting it cut, we heard a smoke alarm going and it turned out it was in the hotel 2 doors from the salon. by the time I had finished, the fire crew had checked everything out and the engine was leaving. I quickly sprinted across the road and managed this shot as it drove off. The local fire brigade members are all volunteers and do a great job protecting our town and the surrounding area. Luckily it was a false alarm (I assume, as they weren't there long) as the pub is a very old wooden building.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I can't believe you were having a haircut at 9 pm! But your quick thinking got you out of there to here in time for this!
June 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautifully decorated pub, good that it was a false alarm. Interesting that you have a haircut at my bed time ;-)
June 21st, 2024  
Dianne ace
@maggiemae @ludwigsdiana I’d just finished at the salon at 9 pm!
June 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
When opportunity knocks. Well captured. Late night hairdresser
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise