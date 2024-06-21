False alarm

Last night, I had a late haircut. While getting it cut, we heard a smoke alarm going and it turned out it was in the hotel 2 doors from the salon. by the time I had finished, the fire crew had checked everything out and the engine was leaving. I quickly sprinted across the road and managed this shot as it drove off. The local fire brigade members are all volunteers and do a great job protecting our town and the surrounding area. Luckily it was a false alarm (I assume, as they weren't there long) as the pub is a very old wooden building.