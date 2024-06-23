Previous
Sea fog at Āwhitu by dide
Sea fog at Āwhitu

Taken a few weeks ago, I just love the way the sea fog is floating over the water and yet leaving a view of the trees on the nearby peninsula.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Brigette ace
great colour sky
June 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful layers, great silhouettes and tones.
June 23rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Stunning
June 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2024  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured image Dianne:)
June 23rd, 2024  
