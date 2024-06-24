Sign up
Photo 3830
Dewdrops
We were in thick fog this morning which didn't clear properly all day. One nice thing was that the cobwebs on the fences all looked great. I have decided to present this one with a black background, so you can see all the beautiful dewdrops.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3830
photos
165
followers
119
following
1049% complete
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th June 2024 9:07am
Tags
fog
,
cobweb
,
dewdrops
