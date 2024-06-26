Previous
Stick games by dide
Photo 3832

Stick games

Matariki is the start of the Māori New Year, when a cluster of stars become visible in the night sky. It is a time to reflect, celebrate the present and plan for the future. The whole school celebrated Matariki today by completing art, dance and games. I was teaching the children stick games (rākau). Unfortunately I cannot show you their happy faces - they had big grins when they successfully completed the actions without dropping the rākau. It was a great day. We also have a public holiday (this Friday) to celebrate Matariki.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
wonderful
June 26th, 2024  
