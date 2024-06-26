Stick games

Matariki is the start of the Māori New Year, when a cluster of stars become visible in the night sky. It is a time to reflect, celebrate the present and plan for the future. The whole school celebrated Matariki today by completing art, dance and games. I was teaching the children stick games (rākau). Unfortunately I cannot show you their happy faces - they had big grins when they successfully completed the actions without dropping the rākau. It was a great day. We also have a public holiday (this Friday) to celebrate Matariki.