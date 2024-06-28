Previous
Cambridge by dide
We are staying in a motor camp tonight in Cambridge. It’s a pretty town in Waikato, but may have low temperatures overnight. Luckily we are very cosy in the van. It was lovely light on the big naked trees just as the sun set.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
