Previous
Photo 3834
Cambridge
We are staying in a motor camp tonight in Cambridge. It’s a pretty town in Waikato, but may have low temperatures overnight. Luckily we are very cosy in the van. It was lovely light on the big naked trees just as the sun set.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th June 2024 4:58pm
Tags
cambridge
