Hora Hora Domain by dide
Photo 3836

Hora Hora Domain

We freedom camped last night at Hora Hora Domain. It is a huge area and in spite of about 15 other vans, it seemed uncrowded. We awoke to more fog, but in the Waikato area, this is very common in the winter.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details

winghong_ho
It is a quiet and lovely morning.
June 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Are those your e-bikes on the back? What a wonderful time you must be having. You are lucky to live where you can go camping in the winter.
June 30th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@joansmor yes and yes. The temperature went down to 2 degrees overnight and was 4 degrees by daybreak. By the time you’ve cooked dinner, the van is cosy and we have a heater if it gets too cold.
June 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
@dide I was thinking of the snow we get in winter.
June 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks pretty cold and bleak hope you had a hot waterbottle
June 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Still looks very inviting Dianne you have captured the morning atmosphere well :)
June 30th, 2024  
