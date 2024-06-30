Sign up
Hora Hora Domain
We freedom camped last night at Hora Hora Domain. It is a huge area and in spite of about 15 other vans, it seemed uncrowded. We awoke to more fog, but in the Waikato area, this is very common in the winter.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Dianne
Tags
van
,
freedom-camping
,
hora-hora-domain
winghong_ho
It is a quiet and lovely morning.
June 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Are those your e-bikes on the back? What a wonderful time you must be having. You are lucky to live where you can go camping in the winter.
June 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@joansmor
yes and yes. The temperature went down to 2 degrees overnight and was 4 degrees by daybreak. By the time you’ve cooked dinner, the van is cosy and we have a heater if it gets too cold.
June 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
@dide
I was thinking of the snow we get in winter.
June 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks pretty cold and bleak hope you had a hot waterbottle
June 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
Still looks very inviting Dianne you have captured the morning atmosphere well :)
June 30th, 2024
