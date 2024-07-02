Sign up
Previous
Photo 3838
Late Autumn ICM
I've titled this Late Autumn, simply because there were a few leaves clinging to the tree. In fact, it was taken in the middle of winter at Hora Hora domain. It is another contender for Camera Club 'Fast and Slow' set subject.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th June 2024 7:31am
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
oak
,
icm
