Previous
Late Autumn ICM by dide
Photo 3838

Late Autumn ICM

I've titled this Late Autumn, simply because there were a few leaves clinging to the tree. In fact, it was taken in the middle of winter at Hora Hora domain. It is another contender for Camera Club 'Fast and Slow' set subject.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise