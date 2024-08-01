Previous
Bursting into bud by dide
Photo 3868

Bursting into bud

The magnolias in this area are getting set for spring and bursting into flower. I love that the one with the most pink is centre stage with the supporting cast either side.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1059% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
these are the magnolias that lose their leaves and arrive in early spring with dominance!
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise