The Train Station by dide
Photo 3872

The Train Station

I love the train station at Waihi, with its colour and original style. In this image, you can see the shadow of a sparrow that was sitting on the wire in the early morning sunshine.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 6th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Very nice perspective
August 6th, 2024  
